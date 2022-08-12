Ranked No. 1 in the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network’s Division II and III preseason poll, the defending state champion Lathrop Malemutes won’t have to wait long to see how their 2022 squad sizes up against one of Alaska’s best teams.
Lathrop travels tonight to West Anchorage – ranked No. 2 in the ASBN Division I poll – for a 7 o’clock kickoff.
While the Malemutes took last year’s Division II state title by defeating Soldotna 39-28, the Eagles lost in the semifinals 34-32 to eventual Division I state champion Bettye Davis East Anchorage.
The North Pole Patriots, meanwhile, will test their mettle against those same Soldotna Stars, who start the season at No. 3 in the ASBN poll. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. in North Pole, and will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 107.9 FM and 820 AM.
Eielson High will play host to Kenai at 6 p.m. in Friday’s other area game.
Saturday, the West Valley Wolfpack will take the field at 1 p.m. against Chugiak. That game will also be broadcast on ESPN Radio.
