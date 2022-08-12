LHS

Ranked No. 1 in the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network’s Division II and III preseason poll, the defending state champion Lathrop Malemutes won’t have to wait long to see how their 2022 squad sizes up against one of Alaska’s best teams.

Lathrop travels tonight to West Anchorage – ranked No. 2 in the ASBN Division I poll – for a 7 o’clock kickoff.