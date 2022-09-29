It certainly wasn’t TT Tagovailoa’s most powerful kill of the night, but it came at an opportune time.
Having just helped rally Lathrop to a 25-20 win with three vicious attacks in a 9-1 run to close out the second set, Tagovailoa hit a backward, overhead lob that — despite its unlikely origin — found the floor on West Valley’s side of the net.
The point enabled Shanelle Lowe to continue a hot streak —five of her first eight serves didn’t make their way back over the net —to open up an 8-0 lead en route to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-11 win over the Wolf Pack (4-19-2 overall, 0-1 in the Mid-Alaska Conference).
“It was very important to keep that momentum going,” Malemutes coach and TT’s mother Dee Tagovailoa said. “We had to regroup a little bit at the end of the second set and focus on just working together, and that kept going in the third set.”
The outstanding front-row play of West Valley’s Rylee DeVaughn and serving of Lily Penn enabled the Wolf Pack to rally from a 15-13 deficit in the second set to take a 19-16 lead. The duo combined for four kills and two aces to force Dee Tagovailoa to call timeout.
Coming back out, the Wolf Pack was called for a net violation opening the door for Lathrop to close out the match behind TT Tagovailoa’s powerful attack, a service ace by Jesslyn Morales, and a kill by Lowe.
Finally gaining the serve in the third set after an attack error, any chance to get back into the game was halted when the Wolf Pack appeared to have successfully blocked an attack by Tagovailoa but were instead called for a net violation.
Tagovailoa headed to the bench after two more kills and the Malemutes up 13-1. She came back on to serve with Lathrop up 14-5, dropping a powerful ace before DeVaughn responded with a kill for the sideout.
Taking the service at 18-7, Katie Witt brought the Malemtes up to match point with three aces while Ruby Tansy, and Lowe came up with kills. A block by Tansy concluded the match.
Lathrop improved to 12-6-3 overall and 2-0 in conference.
WEST VALLEY 13, NORTH POLE 6: A pair of interceptions late in the fourth-quarter secured the victory for the Wolf Pack in both team’s season finale.