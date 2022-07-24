Kyle Malamute will depart this morning from the Tanana 440’s overnight rest stop with a 20 minutes and 18 seconds advantage as racers make their way back to the Chena Pump Campground.
The six teams departed Saturday, a bit after the scheduled noon start time due to a brief delay to secure the needed GPS tracking devices.
Malamute, in the No. 15 Wake ’Em Up boat, arrived in Tanana at 4 hours, 17 minutes and 59 seconds.
In second place was Earl Mahler. His No. 3 Little Red covered the outbound course in 4:38.17.
The closest pairing Saturday were Ken Newman Jr. in the No. 12 Just One watercraft, who finished in 4:43.30, and Clinton Huntington, piloting the No. 98 Beast of Burden, who covered the distance in 4:45.20.
Huntington actually held an early lead of roughly two minutes at the first checkpoint, an hour and 17 minutes into the race.
Ashley Wallace will be in fifth place as boaters depart today. His No. 25 Crazy Train finished Day One in 5:04.01.
The sixth entrant, Sterling DeWilde in the No. 4 Jen-Jen, flipped 8 miles below the start and had to be towed back to Fairbanks.
This morning’s restart time is 10 a.m.