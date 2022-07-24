Tanana 400

Fairbanks Outboard Association photo

Kyle Malamute will depart this morning from the Tanana 440’s overnight rest stop with a 20 minutes and 18 seconds advantage as racers make their way back to the Chena Pump Campground.

The six teams departed Saturday, a bit after the scheduled noon start time due to a brief delay to secure the needed GPS tracking devices.

