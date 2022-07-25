Kyle Malamute’s wake-up call this morning came with an advantage of almost 15 minutes over the other four teams remaining in the Tanana 440.
Thus, he and his crew on the No. 15 Wake ’em Up boat knew they could be a little more cautious as they made the trek back along the Yukon, Tanana and Chena rivers.
The result was a second-place finish on Sunday’s leg — just 5 minutes and 18 seconds behind Clinton Huntington in the No. 98 Beast of Burden, and an overall victory by 20 minutes and 58 seconds over runner-up Earl Mahler in the No. 3 Little Red.
“Going down yesterday we really didn’t have any problems, no stops,” Malamute said. “Today we had two stops... I don’t know if we were pinching a fuel line or what, and then we ran up on a sandbar high and dry and had to push it off. That took about 10 minutes.”
Still, the lead he and his crew members — Patrick Captain and Gary Folger —had built enabled them to avoid having to take any significant risks beyond what Mother Nature presents on the second of the two-day race.
“You never know what’s going to happen with these races. So we were trying to be smooth today — we knew we were in good position so we just kind of kicked back.”
Mahler was also content with his second-place finish.
“It’s pretty good,” he said, noting that he was racing in a two-stroke as opposed to the winning four-stroke engines that generate more torque and more pull. “But we just had some fun,” he said, crediting his crew members Kennedy Silva and William Matlock.
Huntington’s top time on Sunday enabled him to finish in third place overall with a combined time of 6 hours, 47 minutes and 50 seconds. The fourth racer to finish was Ken Newman Jr. in the No. 12 Just One craft with a time of 7:03.43.
Ashley Wallace, who finished the opening day fifth in 3:38.02, did not finish today’s leg. Sterling DeWilde had also started the race Saturday in his No. 4 Jen Jen, but flipped about 8 miles from the start and had to be towed back to Fairbanks.
