The Chippewa Steel put the final nail in the Fairbanks Ice Dogs coffin Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena scoring three unanswered goals in the third period to claim a 4-1 NAHL victory.
The loss ended any hopes of the Ice Dogs making the NAHL Midwest Division playoffs as Fairbanks ended the season with a 28-25-6-1 record.
With the win, Chippewa clinched a playoff spot as did the Kenai River Brown Bears who suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to the Anchorage Wolverines Saturday night.
Chippewa and Kenai River both have 66 points and are tied for third place with two games remaining in the regular season.
It marks the first time in the history of the Ice Dogs that they haven’t made a postseason playoff appearance.
The Ice Dogs started out well enough Saturday night as Billy Renfrew scored on a breakaway at 6:29 of the first period off an assist from Fairbanks captain Jacob Conrad.
Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves, who finished the game and his three-year Ice Dogs career with a 28-save performance, saw his shutout streak of more than 95 minutes come to an end when Chippewa scored its first goal of the series at the 15:04 mark of the second period.
Noah Grolnic took a perfect cross-ice pass from Will Killoran and lifted the puck over Hargraves’ outstretched pad to tie it up at 1-1.
Chippewa took the lead for good on a power-play goal off the stick of Peyton Platter at the 3:29 mark of the third period.
The Steel put the game away late on a pair of empty-net goals by Sam Scheetz. The two goals were his first two of the season.
Chippewa goaltender Adam Gajan was sharp all night long as he registered 27 saves to earn the win.