Jessa Long’s 32 digs Thursday night moved her to the top spot on the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ list of single-season digs leaders.
Long, a graduate transfer from Florida A&M, now sits at 517 kills with one match to play. Jenna Hickel had been the single-season leader with 506 in the 2017 season.
The Nanooks improved to 17-10, 7-10 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, with the 21-25, 25-15 25-16, 23-25, 15-12 victory at Saint Martin’s University. The win gives the Nanooks a chance to match last season’s victory total of 18. Those two seasons would be the most wins the Nanooks have had since 2005, when UAF posted 20 victories.
Karli Nielson led the Nanooks with 17 kills on the night, while Elena Guc had 13 and Kristina Head was also in double digits with 11.
In addition to Long’s 32 kills, Rilee White had 17 and Nielson had seven.
Head led the team with 11 blocks, while Nielson and White had four service aces apiece.
The Nanooks will wrap up their season on Saturday at 1 p.m. a Western Oregon University.