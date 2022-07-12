In the wake of two consecutive weeks of practice and game cancellations due to heavy wildfire smoke in the air, and with this week’s predictions of rain not guaranteeing relief, the Interior Baseball League has modified its air quality policies.
Previously, any air quality reading in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index Red Zone — representing a measurement of 151 to 200 — prompted the mandatory cancellation of all activities. The Red Zone is defined as “unhealthy,” with the AQI chart stating “some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.”
“We actually can’t change policy midseason but we can modify policy,” Jane Bedford, president of the Interior Baseball League, said. “There were a lot of parents and a lot of coaches present at the meeting and they want to play baseball.”
IBL’s new practice allows for “100% optional” activity — based on a parent or guardian’s discretion — if the AQI falls between 151 and 200.
“It made a lot of people happy,” Bedford said.
However, an AQI above 200 (in the Purple or Maroon zones) will result in all baseball activities being cancelled, with no exceptions for optional or voluntary activity. The determination of whether to proceed with or cancel all activities for the night will continue to be made at 4 p.m. each day.
Ironically, on the first day of the new, more flexible policy, the AQI for Fairbanks registered at 143 — in the Orange zone — for the first time in two weeks. “IBL activities will proceed as scheduled for Monday, July 11th,” the organization’s social media proclaimed in all-capital letters. “Thank you!”
IBL officials on Sunday also extended the season to help make up for cancellations due to wet fields at the beginning of the summer and smoke the past two weeks. The Mustang, Bronco and Pony tournaments will proceed from July 25-29, but additional games and practices will continue through Aug. 12.
The Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association, which also conducts lacrosse and ultimate frisbee programs, continues to monitor daily AQI at its site. While 151 is still the level they are trying to avoid, reading on site gives them the flexibility to make the final determination based on actual conditions at the fields on South Davis.
The Interior Girls Softball Association is still operating under the AQI of 150 as the limit for activity, but with Monday’s improvement practices and games were able to resume.
Even adults participating in the Golden Heart Softball Association have been affected by the smoke. The GHSA’s policy is to cancel activities if the AQI reaches 300 or higher — the Maroon level that coordinates with the EPA’s warning of “emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.” That has happened in Fairbanks once this summer.