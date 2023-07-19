All Around Cowboy: Randy Reese
All Around Cowboy: Randy Reese
All Around Cowgirl: Shelby Johnson
Barrel Racing: Tammie West
Breakaway Roping: Jillyan Hendrickson
Chute Dogging: Randy Reese
Double Mugging: Wayne Weeks/Randy Reese
Ribbon Roping: Shelby Johnson / JD Primera
Steer Riding: Hoyt Cooley
Team Roping: Stephen Primera/Garrett Willis
