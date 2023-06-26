Westley Bockert Jr., a Fairbanks wrestling coach, has been selected as the 2023 U17 Pan American Games coach for wrestling. He is the first wrestling coach from Alaska to coach at an international level.
“The biggest thing for me is that I might be the first wrestling coach to get an opportunity like this, and it’s only because of the performance of our wrestlers,” Bockert said. “These things happen because the kids perform, and that’s impressive coming from Alaska. They can make All-American and they can place at nationals.”
Bockert is the founder of Interior Grappling Academy (IGA), a wrestling school in Fairbanks, as well as the founder of the Student Wrestler Development Program (SWDP). SWDP is a private school made to accommodate higher level student athletes so that they can travel without academic interference.
“Wesley Bockert is humble in all he does, you don’t hear about him enough ... if I were to gather a list of all he has done for each family or kiddo he has touched in one way or another, it would take a novel — literally! From my own kids, to nieces, nephews, co-workers and their kids, so many. Wes is a difference maker!” parent Billie Martin wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
Some of his accomplishments include being state director for Team Alaska; head coach at Lathrop High School, who were state champs in 2017; coaching over 20 All-Americans and six National Championships; and receiving Coach of The Year seven times from the coaches association.
“I’m not different in a sense of technicality,” Bockert said. “But I know how to build a team, and really invest in them, create a sense of accountability, show that you love them, but not accept bad behavior or excuses. It’s important to create a culture where everyone on the team has a purpose, and it amplifies results.”
Bockert got started wrestling when he was in high school. It helped set him on the right path, something he hopes to do for his wrestlers too.
“Wrestling saved my life,” Bockert said. “Wrestling saved me from going down the wrong road. It had a huge positive impact in my life and my high school coach really took me under his wing. He gave me the mentorship and accountability that was missing in my life.”
Bockert grew up in Toledo, Ohio, and after high school, left to join the military. He wrestled with them until 2003, the same year he moved to Fairbanks. After that, he was deployed 3 times and eventually retired from the military in 2007.
“I was 28 years old when I decided to stop competing. I had four kids, and my wife had a lot of responsibilities,” Bockert said. “9/11 happened and I felt a responsibility to serve, so I retired (from wrestling) and deployed three times into combat and then put another year in when I got back. After that it was just time. There wasn’t any big injury or anything. It’s just the journey god led me on.”
In 2017, he started IGA where they teach wrestling (folkstyle, freestyle and Greco-Roman) as well as MMA and other fighting styles. They offer classes mainly for kids age 5 and up to high schoolers but also have some adult classes.
“I came to Fairbanks in the military, but I stayed because of the community. Everyone was really welcoming and treated my family well,” Bockert said. “And there was something missing with wrestling here. Fairbanks had the capability of being bigger and better; it was a place where I could make my mark.”
And make his mark he did. He has had over 20 wrestlers reach All-American status and six National Champions. In 2021, he opened SWDP which has been successful. The school has been growing since it started and last year had a total of 52 students.
Bockert has also passed his love for the sport onto his kids. His oldest, Westley Bockert III, now coaches alongside him as SWDP’s head coach; he’s also head coach at Randy Smith Middle School.
“Having my son follow in my footsteps, that’s really the pinnacle of success. Looking to the left of me and seeing my son in my chair and seeing him do the same thing I did, sharing conversations of growth and strength, is pretty amazing. Seeing him take over what I started,” Bockert said. “That’s been a big factor in raising the bar for IGA, because he’s taken on a lot of responsibility on the local level, allowing me to go and do things like what I am right now.”
Last weekend, Bockert was able to fly into Fairbanks from the Olympic training center in Colorado to see his son compete, who won his match. “He did an awesome job, he’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s relentless, even when tired he doesn’t stop, he somehow gets stronger. I mean he’s got tons of room for growth, but he broke that kids will. And my other son is U23 fourth in the nation at world team trials right now.”
IGA has continued to grow exponentially since it was started, past every expectation Bockert had for it. “It’s hard to say what the future holds because we’ll set a goal and then we go beyond it, set a goal and then go beyond it. We don’t want to be this big entity of hundreds of kids, we want to have an impact on the ones that want to be there. We want to get guys on olympic teams, world teams. Let kids dream and do something outside our own bubble,” Bockert said.
For the kids that attend IGA, in any capacity, they leave with more than just the ability to wrestle. They gain “a sense of belief and purpose, whether they end up liking it or not liking it, it helps them figure out their goals and what they want to achieve,” Bockert said. The ones that stay with us have faith that they can get places, they learn to believe. The gym is really more of a family community than a business.”
His ultimate goal is for Alaskan kids to realize that they are good enough to compete nationally. He says that it’s important that wrestlers show up wanting first place and knowing that they can do it.
“I used to be pretty aggressive coaching, in the corner. And if you don’t know me I might scare you, but I’m a big teddy bear. And once they get in my bubble they see that I’m kind of a pushover,” Bockert said. “So I’ve learned to take a step back and pick my battles a little bit more. It takes a lot of energy to be like that so I preserve that now. And I have a son who coaches just like me and I try to help him get to that success earlier than I did.”
His biggest piece of advice to his wrestlers is to be uncomfortable.
“Be uncomfortable, and do things others aren’t willing to do, because our world is all about comfort and being safe and feeling good but to achieve great things you gotta go to scary places and be uncomfortable,” Bockert said. “And we, as parents, want to protect them from failure, but that’s not helpful. Failing is the definition of success.”
More information about IGA and SWDP can be found on their website, alaskafairbankswrestling.com or the IGA Facebook page.