Westley Bockert Jr., a Fairbanks wrestling coach, has been selected as the 2023 U17 Pan American Games coach for wrestling. He is the first wrestling coach from Alaska to coach at an international level.

“The biggest thing for me is that I might be the first wrestling coach to get an opportunity like this, and it’s only because of the performance of our wrestlers,” Bockert said. “These things happen because the kids perform, and that’s impressive coming from Alaska. They can make All-American and they can place at nationals.”

