Credit the West Valley girls soccer team for the effort they put in Thursday. After not winning a playoff game in three years, there were many who were counting the Wolfpack out before the game even started. They took a 2-1 victory over West Anchorage in OT and advanced to the semifinals on Friday where they faced South Anchorage. West Valley deserves praise for making it that far.
Unfortunately, that’s as far as they’d go this year.
South Anchorage scored three goals in the last 20 minutes of the first half to build an insurmountable lead and eventually defeat the Wolfpack 4-0. West Valley’s season wasn’t over, but their quest for a state championship was.
Seven teams from Fairbanks advanced to the state tournament. When Friday came to an end, those teams had gone a combined 1-6. Only the West Valley girls managed to make it past the quarterfinals. That alone should earn them respect.
The first 20 minutes of the game, the Wolfpack more than held their own. The score was 1-0 South Anchorage through that point. From there, however, South Anchorage closed the opening half on a flurry and built a lead that West Valley couldn’t catch up to. Still, the Wolfpack continued to fight and held South Anchorage scoreless in the second half.
The journey wasn’t over there. West Valley went on to face Colony in the third place game on Saturday. The result of that game can be found in today’s paper.
