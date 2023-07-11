The scissor broad jump kicked off the proceedings for the 2023 World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) Wednesday at Big Dipper Ice Arena. This year is the 62nd annual installment of the games which showcase athlete competitions traditionally found in Eskimo-Indian communities.

The scissor broad jump event saw athletes competing to see who would come home with the gold medal. Colton Paul took home first place in the male division. Jade Wren captured gold for the female division.

Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or cjones@newsminer.com.