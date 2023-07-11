The scissor broad jump kicked off the proceedings for the 2023 World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) Wednesday at Big Dipper Ice Arena. This year is the 62nd annual installment of the games which showcase athlete competitions traditionally found in Eskimo-Indian communities.
The scissor broad jump event saw athletes competing to see who would come home with the gold medal. Colton Paul took home first place in the male division. Jade Wren captured gold for the female division.
Other medalists included Alice Johnston and Eden Hopson coming in second and third place, respectively, for the women. On the male side, Nick Hanson would place second and Bernard Clark would finish third.
WEIO provides thee communities with the ability to showcase their talents in games from their own cultures. For Paul, being able to compete in an environment like this at WEIO feels like home.
“It feels great man, feels like you’re back with your family,” Paul said. “It feels like home, just competing with everybody and getting to do your favorite sport.”
Paul stated that the competitions held at WEIO provide a fulfilling experience for himself. “When I'm out there expressing my love for the games it feels like I'm being myself,” Paul said.
For Paul, the support shown at WEIO for the athletes and the events is appreciated. “The support is good, it’s awesome,” he said.
Paul and his fellow athletes will continue to compete in different events throughout the week as WEIO continues on until Saturday.
