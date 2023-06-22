Preliminary shooting began Wednesday at the Fairbanks Trap Club, where this year’s Alaska State Shoot is being hosted. A number of shooters from across the state spent the day practicing. More shooters from the Pacific Northwest will arrive through the week as the competition begins in earnest. The News-Miner caught up with two local shooters, Clint Brooks and Evie Seymour, to talk about how they got started with the sport and why trap shooting is so special to them.
FDNM: How did you first get into trap shooting?
Brooks: “I’ve been shooting trap for 14 years. A friend invited me out to shoot, I liked it and kept doing it.”
FDNM: What do you like about trap shooting?
Brooks: “Moving targets, the challenge of hitting a moving target, the camaraderie of meeting other shooters.”
FDNM: How is trap shooting different in Alaska compared to the rest of the country?
Brooks: “I think it’s harder in Alaska because we have a shorter season than the Lower 48, where they shoot year round … All winter long you’re not shooting and you gotta start all over again [in spring].”
FDNM: How long have you been trap shooting and how did you start?
Seymour: “Since 1997. I went to watch a friend shoot in Las Vegas. I thought it was the most boring thing I’d seen. I figured I might try it, and I was hooked from the first shot. When I came back to Fairbanks I went to all the gun stores asking who could teach me to shoot trap, and I was introduced to Jim Woolace, who was on the Air Force team. Anyway, with his tutoring, by the fall I shot a 25-straight, and the next winter I shot at Phoenix and shot 100-straight. The one thing I’ve noticed above all else are that trap shooters are some of the friendliest people I’ve met.”
FDNM: What sets trap shooting apart for you?
Seymour:“I played softball and team sports, and while you may have the best play ever you still lose. While in trap shooting you’re responsible for your own score …Trap shooting is a lot like tennis, where your eye is totally on the ball, on the target, unlike other shooting where it’s all about precision. Trap shooters always have a reason they miss a shot.”
The state shoot continues Sunday with shooting beginning at 11 a.m. daily. Banquets are Thursday and Saturday nights. The competition is free to the public to watch and takes place on the range at 6.5 Mile Old Steese Highway. The Fairbanks Trap Club is open and welcoming of anyone interested in the sport, with shooters looking forward to four days of competition.
Contact News-Miner intern Cameron White at cwhite@newsminer.com.