A dozen years after his first St. Patrick’s Run victory in 2010, Jay Baxter returned to claim top honors in the festive race March 19. Baxter won in 52minutes and 42 seconds. Erin Doughan topped the women’s field, finishing the winding hilly 7.1 mile course in 55 minutes, 25 seconds. Dylan Denter (58:31) and Jacob Buller (1:00:46) followed Doughan to take the second and third spots among the men. Areli Stringfellow (1:00:52) and Kelsi Johnson (1:01:17) finished the run right after Buller, placing fifth and sixth overall and completing the women’s podium. Gary Pohl reprised his 2016 role as leprechaun again this year, evading the last eight runners.
Place Time Name
1. [04]:42 Jay Baxter
2. [07]:25 Erin Doughan
3. [10]:31 Dylan Denter
4. 1:00:00 Jacob Buller
5. 1:00:00 Areli Stringfellow
6. 1:01:00 Kelsi Johnson
6. 1:01:00 Leprechaun (Gary Pohl, +15:00)
7. 1:04:00 Michelle Sopoliga
8. 1:04:00 James Gossel
9. 1:04:00 Anna Gossel
10. 1:05:00 Holly DeLand
11. 1:06:00 Walter Lindley
12. 1:18:00 Brian Haley
13. 1:21:00 Jessica Garron
14. 1:23:00 Tamara Hall