Race results
Metro Creative

A dozen years after his first St. Patrick’s Run victory in 2010, Jay Baxter returned to claim top honors in the festive race March 19. Baxter won in 52minutes and 42 seconds. Erin Doughan topped the women’s field, finishing the winding hilly 7.1 mile course in 55 minutes, 25 seconds. Dylan Denter (58:31) and Jacob Buller (1:00:46) followed Doughan to take the second and third spots among the men. Areli Stringfellow (1:00:52) and Kelsi Johnson (1:01:17) finished the run right after Buller, placing fifth and sixth overall and completing the women’s podium. Gary Pohl reprised his 2016 role as leprechaun again this year, evading the last eight runners.

Place Time Name

1. [04]:42 Jay Baxter

2. [07]:25 Erin Doughan

3. [10]:31 Dylan Denter

4. 1:00:00 Jacob Buller

5. 1:00:00 Areli Stringfellow

6. 1:01:00 Kelsi Johnson

6. 1:01:00 Leprechaun (Gary Pohl, +15:00)

7. 1:04:00 Michelle Sopoliga

8. 1:04:00 James Gossel

9. 1:04:00 Anna Gossel

10. 1:05:00 Holly DeLand

11. 1:06:00 Walter Lindley

12. 1:18:00 Brian Haley

13. 1:21:00 Jessica Garron

14. 1:23:00 Tamara Hall

Recommended for you