Last weekend’s Golden Days Rodeo and Music Fest by Rodeo Alaska had large attendance numbers all three days. Frank Koloski, the president and owner of Rodeo Alaska, said he was thrilled with the success of the event.
“It always holds near and dear to my heart to have that event in Fairbanks.” Koloski said. “Fairbanks is the best, the crowds are great. We sell out, and we bring good entertainment up there.”
Koloski credited the community of Fairbanks for making the event successful. “We love and the contestants love Fairbanks. The community as a whole is top notch, it’s the best.” He said. “It’s so nice to go somewhere you are appreciated and it happens everywhere, but there’s just something special about Fairbanks.”
Athletes who competed in the rodeo were also appreciative of the reception in Fairbanks. “The atmosphere was incredible. That place was packed.” said Garret Willis, who was one half of the team to take first place in team roping.
Willis sees the success of this event as an example of a thriving rodeo scene in Alaska thanks to the work of Rodeo Alaska president Frank Koloski.
“He has been able to produce some very incredible rodeos for the last 13 years for Rodeo Alaska.” Willis said about Koloski.
Willis was also quick to credit the rodeo community for the success of Rodeo Alaska.
“That comes from everybody chipping in to make it possible,” said Willis about the success of the rodeos. “You got the behind the scenes work to get the sponsors, and you got everyone who participates to keep it going. Without Frank it wouldn’t happen and without contestants you wouldn’t have a show. So we all work together to make what we love to do in such a short amount of time possible.”
Friday kicked off the event with the junior rodeo, which for Koloski, helped provide a showcase of young local talent in Fairbanks.
“The junior rodeo was really well received by the local contestants.” Koloski said. “When we come to town it gives them the opportunity to compete. They take pride in being able to compete in an event like that.”
Willis credited the junior rodeo as a platform for younger contestants to be able to grow into the sport and showcase their talents in other competitions.
“A lot of our middle, and high school athletes are in the Lower 48 participating in the high school national finals right now.” Willis said. “That’s what is a huge accomplishment with these rodeos, our kids are able to go down and show their talent. Having them represent Alaska in the rodeo community is huge.”
Saturday and Sunday saw contestants compete in a variety of events, including double mugging, team roping, breakaway roping, steer riding, chute dogging, ribbon roping and barrel racing.
The highest placing male and female contestants were named the All-Around Cowboy and All-Around Cowgirl. Randy Reese of Fairbanks took home the award on the men’s side and Shelby Johnson won for the women’s side.
“To come around with the All-Around Cowboy was a huge accomplishment, a lot of joy.” Reese said on winning the award. “It was a great honor to be able to represent Fairbanks.”
Reese was appreciative of the support the Fairbanks community gave to the entire event.
“Starting off with the junior rodeo, we’re getting so much support for them with everyone coming out to watch them. Then going into the big competitions on Saturday and Sunday. Reese said. “You can feel the energy from the audience when you’re going out there. It makes you feel like you’re back in high school playing your sport again. You get that adrenaline pumping and the energy going.”
Rodeo Alaska president Koloski shared that he is already looking forward to the rodeo’s return. “We look forward to next year already.” He said.
With the success of the rodeo events, Koloski shared that he is planning on eventually running two rodeos a year in Fairbanks in the future.
Koloski shared that he would like to run two shows, one in June and the other in July. “My wish list would be to do one in early June and then another one towards the end of July. Just before the fair, or perhaps during the fair as part of their entertainment lineup.”
Winners for the events at the Golden Days Rodeo and Music Fest are as follows:
All Around Cowboy: Randy Reese
All Around Cowgirl: Shelby Johnson
Barrel Racing: Tammie West
Breakaway Roping: Jillyan Hendrickson
Chute Dogging: Randy Reese
Double Mugging: Wayne Weeks/Randy Reese
Ribbon Roping: Shelby Johnson / JD Primera
Steer Riding: Hoyt Cooley
Team Roping: Stephen Primera/Garrett Willis