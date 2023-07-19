Rodeo Alaska

Caleb Jones/News-Miner

Rodeo contestants showcase their abilities at the The Golden Days Rodeo and Music Fest Saturday. Rodeo Alaska is considering two rodeo events a year in Fairbanks after a successful weekend of events.

 Caleb Jones/News-Miner

Last weekend’s Golden Days Rodeo and Music Fest by Rodeo Alaska had large attendance numbers all three days. Frank Koloski, the president and owner of Rodeo Alaska, said he was thrilled with the success of the event.

“It always holds near and dear to my heart to have that event in Fairbanks.” Koloski said. “Fairbanks is the best, the crowds are great. We sell out, and we bring good entertainment up there.”