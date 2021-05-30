The four softball teams of the Railbelt conference (Lathrop, West Valley, Colony, and Wasilla) have represented the sport well with their outstanding play this season. Friday, that outstanding play was recognized.
The Railbelt Conference announced their annual all-conference softball team Friday. Locally, Fairbanks was well represented.
One member of the Lathrop Malemutes was selected to the first team along with two members of the West Valley Wolfpack. The second team had three Malemutes and two more members of the Wolfpack.
Izzy Rubio was the lone Malemute selected to the first team. Her teammates on the second team were Torrin Johnson-Oates, Brooklyn Anders, and Jayda George.
For the Wolfpack, Makayla Mobley and Tessa Lindbert were named to the first team while their teammates Annalee Coryell and Kayla Anthony made the second team.
In addition to all-conference, each school had one player represent them on the Good Sport Team. Hannah Hackett represented Lathrop while Aaliyah Hanson represented West Valley.
Colony won the Railbelt Championship while West Valley was runner-up. Both teams will represent the Railbelt Conference this week at the State tournament.
