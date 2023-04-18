Beethoven

Beethoven and other Interior runners will be back on the course this Saturday at the UAF Patty Center. 

 Daily News-Miner File Photo

A quartet of upcoming events will give those in the Interior a chance to dust off their running shoes and get back in stride as the snow around the region melts away from Fairbanks’ streets and running trails.

The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra sponsors its annual “Beat Beethoven” 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) run at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center at 11 a.m. Saturday.