Dakota Brannan

Alaska Pole Vault Club member Dakota Brannan, 18, set a new personal record of 4.50 meters, or 14 feet, 9.25 inches, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the 30th National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada.Photo courtesy David Brannan

 Photo courtesy David Brannan

Three Alaska Pole Vault Club members who are also Interior athletes traveled to Reno, Nevada, for the 30th National Pole Vault Summit on Saturday, where more than 2,500 athletes from across the United States gathered to compete.

Teslin Brannan, a junior from the Fairbanks BEST Homeschool program, reached 10 feet, 4 inches, breaking the state record for Alaska high schools for that event.