Three Alaska Pole Vault Club members who are also Interior athletes traveled to Reno, Nevada, for the 30th National Pole Vault Summit on Saturday, where more than 2,500 athletes from across the United States gathered to compete.
Teslin Brannan, a junior from the Fairbanks BEST Homeschool program, reached 10 feet, 4 inches, breaking the state record for Alaska high schools for that event.
A senior from Ben Eielson High Scool, Landen Salley jumped a personal best of 14 feet, 4 inches, setting a new Alaska high school state record. Salley was able to win the high school competition in his division. He has only been pole vaulting since July of last year.
Alaska Pole Vault Club member Dakota Brannan jumped a personal record of 14 feet, 9 inches, winning the open men’s competition in his division. He’s taking a gap year and hopes to compete for Utah State University in the fall of 2023.
All three athletes and additional club members will attend the USA Track & Field Ice Breaker meet in Anchorage on Jan. 28. If you are interested in learning to pole vault, please visit polevaulting.us to become a member of the Alaska Pole Vault Club.