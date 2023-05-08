Emily Bellant signed her letter of intent to wrestle for Southern Oregon University in a ceremony held in the North Pole High School library Wednesday.
“It’s nerve wracking, but super, super thrilling,” Bellant said in a phone interview. “I’ve always known that I wanted to wrestle at the next level in college, pretty much ever since I started wrestling, and now that it’s a reality, it’s just really cool.”
After a phone call with SOU coach Gabrielle Wheyhrich and being urged by a friend to look into the Ashland, Oregon school, Bellant decided to research the opportunity. “Everything that I found out, everything that I looked up about the town, the team, the campus, it was all just everything that I was looking for, everything that I thought I really wanted,” she said.
The future Raider started out in karate at age 5. She kept up with that until her father- a former high school wrestler- urged her to give wrestling a try in sixth grade. She immediately fell in love with it, and attributes her time in the high-contact martial arts world as giving her a leg up on her competition.
“I think a lot of girls, especially preteen girls just starting off in middle school, have that ‘Oh, I don’t want to touch you, it’s awkward,’ feeling, where I just didn’t have that,” Bellant said.
Bellant, who walked away from the ASAA State Championship with the top spot in her 152-pound weight class, played a large part in the Patriots bringing home a second-place finish.
“I’m going to try to compete around 152 (in college), but being a female wrestler, as a woman, our weights fluctuate a lot,” she said.”
She went on to note the tactics many coaches employ to keep their wrestlers in certain classes can be dangerous, and shr is grateful neither her former nor future coaches encourage them.
Off the mat, Bellant plans to pursue a major under the music umbrella. Having starred in the last two musicals at North Pole, musical director Mary Moroney encouraged her to give the fine arts a try.
As for her goals for her freshman year, Bellant said, “We have a lot of female wrestlers getting down into the Lower 48, but they’ve never seen anything but Alaska, so we have a lot of girls who try it out and come home. I want to adjust and learn to be in a new place and do everything that I possibly can to see it through.”
Bellant joins the Raiders following their NAIA Championship and gives thanks to her coaches — John Shumaker, Junior Lambert, and Walt Armstrong — for their impact on her career.