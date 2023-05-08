Emily Bellant

Bellant joins the Raiders following their NAIA Championship and gives thanks to her coaches — John Shumaker, Junior Lambert, and Walt Armstrong — for their impact on her career. Courtesy Bellant family

 Courtesy Bellant family

Emily Bellant signed her letter of intent to wrestle for Southern Oregon University in a ceremony held in the North Pole High School library Wednesday.

“It’s nerve wracking, but super, super thrilling,” Bellant said in a phone interview. “I’ve always known that I wanted to wrestle at the next level in college, pretty much ever since I started wrestling, and now that it’s a reality, it’s just really cool.”