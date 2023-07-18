The Alaska Nanooks cross country team announced in a press release the hiring of Conrad Haber.
He joins Eliska Albrigtsen’s coaching staff as the assistant coach.
“We are excited to add Conrad to our endurance squad,” Albrigtsen said, “. . . Conrad stood out to us with his progressive and modern, science-based outlook on training, open mindset and extremely positive and friendly attitude.
All these qualities are what we believe are essential to keeping the success that our student-athletes initiated growing. We are very pleased to bring his level of maturity and experience to our growing team of eight men and eight women!”
Haber joins the Nanooks coaching staff after spending eight years at the Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia, Pa.
There he was the head coach of the boys and girls cross country teams as well as the head coach of the track & field team.
While there, Haber posted a number of championships and coaching awards.
He won six-straight Boys League Championships in cross country (no 2020 season due to COVID) from 2016-22.
He also led the girls team to four-straight League Championship runner-ups before picking up the Championship in 2022.
Alongside the Boys League Championships, he earned three-straight PAISAA Boys State Championships (2016-18) and three-straight second-place finishes (2019-22). He boasted 71 All-League recipients, 32 PAISAA All-State recipients, three PAISAA Individual State Champions and one NXR-Northeast Regional Girls Individual Champion in 2021.
Haber earned his B.A. American Studies/Writing from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in 2002, earning cum laude honors. He then studied international criminal law, international human rights, terrorism, death penalty and refugee law at Tulane University/University of Amsterdam before graduating from Rutgers University School of Law in 2011.
The Nanooks XC team begin their season in late-August.
