Maggie Zaverl signed her letter of commitment to play basketball for Pacific University in a ceremony held Monroe Catholic High School Thursday.
“It was always a dream of mine to play college basketball, and I’m excited that I get to achieve that,” Zaverl said in a phone interview.
The point guard/shooting guard decided on a home at Forest Geove, Oregon school for multiple reasons, including its proximity to family.
“I chose the program because I really like the coach (Alecia Parker) and it’s a great academic school and it’s a really good location for me,” she said. “It’s close to home and it’s close to my cousin.”
The future Boxer has been playing basketball as long as she can remember, picking up a ball at the age of 5. This year, she was instrumental in leading the Rams to a third-place finish at the ASAA Class 3A state basketball tournament.
“My dad was my first coach and he really helped me get into basketball and he really helped me develop my love for the sport,” Zaverl said.
Regarding her goals, Zaverl knows just what she wants to accomplish on and off the court for Pacific University. The Boxers are coming off a successful 19-8 season that concluded with a loss in the Northwest Conference tournament championship game.
“I’m hoping I make a lot of good memories out of it, and I’m hoping to come out with some good grades,” she said. “On the court, I’m hoping to win a conference championship or at least get some good playing time.”
Zaverl will major in biology or pre-optometry and hopes to be an optometrist.