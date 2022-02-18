Hockey Week in Fairbanks is back and the community is ready to celebrate.
After taking a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 10-day celebration of hockey in the Fairbanks area gets under way today and runs through Feb. 27.
“We’re back in the saddle again,” said Randy Zarnke, president of the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame, which organizes the event. “It’s nice to see people get out and enjoy the game again.”
Hockey week begins this morning when the first clue in the Quest for the Golden Puck is posted on the Hockey Week in Fairbanks Facebook page. A new clue as to the location of the puck is published each day. Whoever finds the puck earns a gold pendant from Bishop’s Jewelry worth at least $500.
Also on tap today is the annual unveiling of the Hockey Week ice sculpture by Jim Warner. The unveiling ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. The Fairbanks Ice Dogs North American Hockey League game against the Minnesota Magicians will cap the opening day celebration at 7:30 p.m. at the Dipper.
Saturday there is a full day of activities at the Dipper with the Hockey Extravaganza, celebrity games and the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony leading up to another Ice Dogs-Magicians contest.
The Extravaganza includes hockey-oriented games and booths geared toward children on the mezzanine level of the Dipper while the Celebrity games are being played on the ice. Everything gets started at 11 a.m.
Celebrity games begin with a Hockey Club Fairbanks 8 and younger exhibition, followed by the Guns and Hoses showdown between local peace officers and firefighters, a high school alumni game and a Gold Kings, Ice Dogs and Alaska Nanooks alumni game.
The Hockey Hall of Fame ceremony will honor referee Tony Milles, coach of the year Warren Moore and 2020 inductee Anna Culley.
Sunday there will be 3-on-3 youth hockey tournaments starting at 9 a.m. on the Dipper’s outdoor rinks and it will be Roger McKinnon Day.
“We don’t have anything special planned this year, but we just want everyone to take a minute to remember what Roger did to make the game of hockey in Fairbanks great for the community,” Zarnke said.
McKinnon, who owned the hockey shop Sport King, helped form, played for and coached the Alaska Gold Kings senior men’s hockey team from the early 1970s to the mid-1990s.
The Gold Kings are the subject of a documentary film that will premiere at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Centennial Center of the Arts at Pioneer Park.
“It’s not about who scored the goals or the wins and losses, but more about the connection between the program and the community, between the players and the fans and how the community made it a success for Fairbanks,” said Zarnke.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and seating will be limited to 450 people, Zarnke said. Like all events except the Ice Dogs and Alaska Nanooks games, there is no admission charge. Some refreshments will be provided.
Ongoing events during Hockey Week in Fairbanks include a blood drive through March 31, the Hockey Project Imagineering Lab at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum through March 30 and free skate sharpening at Play It Again Sports Saturday and Feb. 26.
Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. is Hockey Night at the Hoo Doo Brewery.
“It’s a fun time for hockey fans to get together, relax and talk hockey while enjoying some of the Hoo Doo products,” Zarnke said.
The Alaska Nanooks anchor the final weekend of the 10-day event when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in a two-game series featuring the top two NCAA Division I independent teams in the country.
Games are scheduled for 7:07 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 26. A UAF Fun Zone featuring hockey-oriented games for kids will get started an hour prior to each game. Following the game on Feb. 26, there will be a fireworks show behind the Carlson Center.
Power skating clinics, Skate the Lake and Back Yard Rink Judging will take place on Feb. 27.
The clinics are at the Polar Ice Arena in North Pole and the Skate the Lake event is at Tanana Lakes Recreation Area.
The Back Yard Rink Judging will take place at the Lat 65 Brewery. Each family entering a rink will have a video of their rink that will be viewable on lap-top computes so fans attending the event can view the videos and choose their favorite rink.
Zarnke said Lat 65 will unveil a new “Hockey Week Ale” for the event.
For more details on the events of the next 10 days, go to the Hockey Week in Fairbanks Facebook page.