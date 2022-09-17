Christy Marvin has a chance to become the winningest runner in Equinox Marathon history on Saturday — but to accomplish that feat she’ll have to overcome two of the women who broke her record last year.

Marvin, 42, of Palmer sat out in 2021 with a knee injury as Anna Dalton, Megan Youngren, Susie Rivard and Meg Inokuma all eclipsed Marvin’s previous mark of 3 hours, 15 minutes and 6 seconds.

Matias Saari is a former News-Miner sportswriter. He directs the Mount Marathon Race, an event he won in 2009, along with the Crow Pass Crossing and Kesugi Ridge Traverse. He also won the Equinox Marathon six times and wrote a book about its history. Reach him at matias@healthyfuturesak.org.