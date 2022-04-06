The Fairbanks Ice Dogs will be well represented when the NCAA Frozen Four gets under way Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston.
The University of Michigan plays Denver University in the first semifinal contest while the University of Minnesota takes on Minnesota State in the second semifinal. The winners meet on Saturday to decide the 2022 NCAA champion.
Seven former players and two former coaches affiliated with the Ice Dogs dot the rosters of three of the teams in the tournament.
“It’s pretty awesome for our program,” Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt said earlier this week. “I’m proud we’ve been able to produce players who can play at that level.”
Denver assistant coach Dallas Ferguson, who served as head coach for the Alaska Nanooks for several seasons, began his coaching career as an assistant with the Ice Dogs. Former Alaska Nanooks head coach Tavis MacMillan also is an assistant coach at Denver.
Two of the players on the Denver roster — senior forward Kyle Mayhew and sophomore goalie Jack Caruso — played Junior A hockey for the Ice Dogs.
While the Ice Dogs don’t have anyone on the Michigan roster, current defenseman Brendan Miles has committed to play for the Wolverines next season.
Former Ice Dog Jonny Sorenson is a junior forward on the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers roster.
Four ex-Ice Dogs are affiliated with the Minnesota State Mavericks.
Paul Kirtland, a former player and assistant coach with the Ice Dogs, serves as an assistant coach for Minnesota State.
Senior forward Reggie Lutz, senior defenseman Benton Maass and freshman forward Tanner Edwards all played for the Ice Dogs during their Junior hockey careers.
Ice Dogs play 2
The Ice Dogs will wrap up their regular season with a two-game series against the Anchorage Wolverines this weekend at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Alaska Airlines Club 49 Cup is on the line. The Ice Dogs head into Friday night’s game with 31 points in the battle for the Cup, while the Wolverines have 30 points.