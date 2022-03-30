Fairbanks grown gymnast Winter Osborne cleared a bar above even her own expectations last weekend as she became a National Collegiate Gymnastics Association champion.
Osborne, a 2021 University of Alaska Anchorage graduate and a current graduate student at Springfield College in Massachusetts, took first place in the uneven bars. This is the first time that a Springfield athlete has won the event since 1996, and her nearly perfect score of 9.800 tied a program record.
“It’s still just so surreal,” Osborne said. “It all came together at the right time,” she said of what she referred to as the best performance of her career.
Osborne has been involved in gymnastics for most of her life, starting at Gymnastics Inc. in Fairbanks. The center, she said, “was basically my second home.” Osborne graduated from BEST homeschool and went on to compete in gymnastics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks for a year and UAA for three years.
After completing her undergrad, Osborne had two remaining years of eligibility. She decided to compete while attending graduate school for art therapy at Springfield College, which is in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III level.
Based on her performance last weekend, “I’m really happy with my decision,” Osborne said.
Springfield qualified for nationals as a team during the regional competition about two weeks prior. Leading up to the NCGA championships, Osborne said training had been going well, despite a minor shoulder injury that kept her from doing too much. However, she explained she was lucky to be “in a place where I could trust my skills,” and knew that she could execute a good routine.
Ironically, according to Osborne, the pressure was off at nationals because the team had already met their goal of qualifying for the meet. “I thought of it as a reward,” she said, adding that she approached the meet with a “go big or go home” mentality.
Going into the uneven bars, she knew she had a shot at placing if she executed a good routine, but she tried not to get ahead of herself. “I wanted to focus on doing my skills, not so much on the outcome,” Osborne explained. She broke her routine down into steps to mentally complete it, and there was a part in the middle of the routine where she knew she was doing well. Osborne said she had to mentally check herself to stay in the moment. Other than that, though, “My mind went blank,” she said. After spending the whole day anticipating her event, “it felt like it was over in two seconds.”
The final result was a pleasant surprise to Osborne. “I never thought I could win,” she said. In the back of her mind, Osborne had an idea of what might be possible, but she wasn’t sure. And, after two years without competition due to Covid-19, Osborne did not have a clear sense of where her abilities were. “I didn’t know how good I could be,” she said. After last weekend, little question remains.
Osborne has one more year of eligibility remaining, and plans to compete again next year. As far as future goals, Osborne hopes that Springfield will again qualify for nationals as a team. Individually, she wants to resume competing in beam and floor again.