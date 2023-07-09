The Fairbanks Eclipse 2005 girls soccer team is keeping the heat rolling in the President’s Cup tournament.
The team has advanced to the semifinals as the No. 1 seed from their pool. They will play MFA Revolution Black from Michigan at 9 a.m. Monday (Alaska time).
On Friday, the team defeated Lakeshore United FC of Wisconsin, 2-1. Saturday saw the Eclipse team tie 1-1 with the Fort Lauderdale FC of Florida. On Sunday, the team defeated KCSG Elite of Missouri, 2-0.
Monday’s semifinal match against MFA Revolution Black puts the Fairbanks team in contention for the finals on Tuesday.
The Fairbanks Eclipse is the first team from the Interior and the first women’s team from Alaska to qualify for the National President’s Cup tournament, played this year in Wichita, Kansas.