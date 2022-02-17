Anna Culley’s father was in the military. He was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in California when Anna was born. The family moved to Fairbanks in 1983.
Anna was not interested in sports until her son, Tim, began playing hockey at age 8. A letter from the Fairbanks Amateur Hockey Association board of directors seeking donations prompted Anna to attend a board meeting. She was mildly intrigued by operation of the organization and continued to attend meetings. Within a short time, she was elected to run the spring league and soon after took over as manager of concessions.
Now she’s going into the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame with an induction ceremony Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Anna experienced a huge learning curve coming into the hockey world.
“The biggest thing for me was learning how to manage and interact with a large group of people,” she said. “Presumably, we all have the same goal of helping our children enjoy hockey, but people try to reach that goal in a wide variety of different ways. In the long run, I feel that managing people became one of my strengths. I was on the FAHA board of directors until the organization dissolved. I now serve on the board for Hockey Club Fairbanks.”
Not content to serve only the local organization, Culley soon got involved at the statewide level.
“I served as the FAHA representative for the Alaska State Hockey Association for six years, and then vice president of youth hockey for nine years. During that time, we adopted several changes for the 8U age group; things like cross-ice games, skill development and no out-of-state travel. For the past four years, I have served as registrar for ASHA.”
Anna agreed to serve on the hockey committee when Fairbanks hosted the Arctic Winter Games in 2014. When the chairman left town for work-related reasons, Culley stepped up to the top spot.
A few years ago, Culley was approached by other leaders of the local hockey community with a new plan. They felt that the youth hockey organizations had become too fragmented and confrontational. They had a grand dream of bringing everyone together in one organization; the way it had been back in the 1970s.
“I agreed with their goal, but we had a big hill to climb,” she said. “It wasn’t easy to pull all the groups back together again. Although we didn’t achieve the original goal of all organizations joining together, Hockey Club Fairbanks has become a leader in youth hockey for Fairbanks since its formation in 2014.”
“We affiliated with USA Hockey’s American Development Model right from the start. This is an overall program designed to improve the way that hockey is taught and coached. We had to jump through a lot of hoops, but it has paid off. Participation has been increasing every year and we were recently recognized as one of only 38 ‘Model Organizations’ in the United States,” Culley added.
As president of Hockey Club Fairbanks, Ben Roth works closely with Anna.
“When it comes to volunteers, there’s very few people I know who give more of their life to our kids and community,” he said. “Anna shows her love for our community in the actions she takes and the support she gives. She’s a role model for all of us and is very deserving of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.”
More than a decade ago, Culley got involved with the event known as Hockey Week In Fairbanks. She initially organized the 3-on-3 tournaments for kids. When the previous organizer of the Extravaganza asked her to take over that event in 2013, Anna couldn’t say no. She became such an integral part of the overall event that she was named co-director a few years later.
The UAF Face-Off Club (booster club for UAF hockey) welcomed Culley to their board of directors in 2015. She soon began serving as events chair. She was elected to be the group’s vice president in 2016 and ascended to the presidency in 2020.
Anna’s efforts have earned her recognition in the USA Hockey magazine. She was also honored as a Champion for Children by the Fairbanks Imagination Library.
When asked what motivates her, Anna replied, “I got started with FAHA out of curiosity. I found out that I liked helping people. That remains my primary motivation … I just like helping people.”