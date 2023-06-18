A Fairbanks man home first place in a triathlon held at North Pole on Saturday.
Brain Medley, 37, won the North Pole Triathlon held at Chena Lake Recreation area. His won with a time of 2:15:18
Medley credited a balanced effort between the three sports involved as a key to his win.
“What I always tell people is that it’s not a swim race, it’s not a bike race, and it’s not a track race,” Medley said. “So even though maybe you’re slower in one of the three, you could still win because ... there’s three sports. I just comfortably pace myself.”
He also said he focused on his nutrition, too, during the race, taking gels before the swim and when he got out the water to help maintain his body through the race.
For the women, Morgan Aldridge finished first overall with a time of 2:19:19.
In addition to individual racers, the race also had relay teams present. The option has been seen as a great way to expand triathlon participation.
“The (relay) option really allows people to still race and get that experience in the community without having the fear of buying equipment, fear of water or things like that,” said Amber Barlow, co-director of the Arctic Triathlon Series.
The relay team, titled Stork Squad and featuring Tanya Ignacio biking and running and Suzanne Bassett swimming won with a time of 3:01:56.
As for the course, the triathlon was Olympic distance style. Before starting, racers would stage all of their items for each transition from the swim to bike and bike to run parts of the races.
Despite the simplicity of this stage, some competitors said transitions can be key for racers.
“The minute the clock starts, it doesn’t stop till you finish through,” said Bruce Miller, a 56-year-old experienced triathlete from Fairbanks. “If you change out of your wetsuit faster, that’s free time. You’ll see the lead guys, they will come in off their bikes and be back out within 30 seconds.
After setting up the transition, racers started with the swimming portion in the Chena Lake. Medley said the swim went in a triangle shape, totaling for about 1500 meters in open water.
For onlookers, the swim portions shape lent itself well.
“For a spectator, you’ll be able to watch the entire swim,” Miller said. “That said, you’re not going to be able to pick out an individual person from the far side but ... you’ll be able to get a feel for the whole race unfolding for you from the start.”
After the swim, racers then transitioned to the bike portion of the race. Different from previous iterations of the race, the biking portion was modified last year and this year to account for construction going on in the area.
“(Because of) the big construction we had to make it a basic gravel off-road bike course,” Barlow said.
The bike course was road-style in prior years. As a result of the change, both Medley and Miller said that competitors couldn’t just come with traditional triathlon bicycles, but rather off-road bicycles.
Regardless of the change, the bike course distance remained the same at 20 kilometers.
Lastly, racers transitioned from biking to running for their final leg. This portion was also affected by the local construction.
“They weren’t able to use the typical run course, so as a work around (runners) just run from the parking lot on the bike trail all the way to the entrance of the park,” Miller said. “There’s (another) parking lot there and you turn around and come back.”
Miller said that because of the straight away design, racers can mentally lock in on those ahead of them as they try to mount a comeback. And as luck would have it, exactly that happened today for Medley.
“I kind of saw first place, maybe a mile (out), as kind of a speck,” Miller said. “I just cautiously went as hard as I could…and when I hit the turn around, he was just half a mile in front of me since it’s an out-and-back. Just seeing him kind of motivated me a little bit…and I eventually passed him and never looked back.”
Despite the changes to the running course too, the distance remained the same at 10 kilometers.
Beyond the race itself, Miller was thankful to the local triathlon supporters.
“The triathlon community (here) is so small, but it’s a very welcoming community.” Miller said.
“Not having any background with swimming, biking, or running I was like let’s do (triathlons) because it sounds hard and it’s just been an awesome community from (me) not knowing anything to now knowing quite a bit.”
The North Pole Triathlon is part of the Arctic Triathlon series. The series totals three races throughout the year, with the North Pole race being the second this year. The next and last race in this year’s series is the Sourdough Triathlon to be held in Chatanika on July 22.