Hometown Heroes is a fitting title for Alaska Goldpanners Alex Garcia, middle infielder, and right-handed pitcher Andrew Troppmann. For a second summer, the two players appear on the roster of the Fairbanks collegiate summer baseball team.
Hailing from their respective local high schools — North Pole for Alex and West Valley for Andrew — both players agree that being able to play for the Goldpanners the last two summers has been an honor. Both were introduced to the game by their fathers through tee-ball at age 6. The players developed a love for the game readily apparent today.
It’s a story of coming full circle as both Garcia and Troppmann grew up watching the Goldpanners play, like many kids who have summer league teams in their towns. Coming full circle gives the chance to connect with local kids and is meaningful to both Alex and Andrew, whether it’s signing baseballs or just taking the time to answer questions about their day.
“I used to ask for baseballs [from Goldpanners] to get signed and now I’m the one asked to sign a baseball for them,” Alex said. “It’s an awesome feeling.”
Even when they were younger, both Andrew and Alex had aspirations to play for the Goldpanners and to play at the collegiate level. To be a Goldpanner, players come from the ranks of college teams, so playing in college has allowed both players the chance to step foot in Growden Memorial Park wearing a Goldpanner uniform.
After finishing high school, Alex and Andrew both opted to play at junior colleges (Butte College in California for Alex and Clark College in Washington for Andrew). In talking with them on Friday before the game, they both agreed that the junior college route was the best preparation for both of them.
Andrew framed junior college baseball as “The best preparation I possibly could have gotten.”
“Playing junior college sports is a complete step up from high school in the best way,” he said. Alex added that “Junior college developed [me] in the best way, 100%.”
They will complete their educations and their final two years of undergraduate college at the University of Texas Permian Basin (Andrew) and Kansas Wesleyan University (Alex).
Both were excited for the season to get underway. They hope to refine their skills through the summer. This is an important step in helping them continue their collegiate careers. But it’s not just about that, it’s also about enjoying their time with the Goldpanners. Alex mentioned that he wants to “play free and continue to have fun,” while Andrew explained, “[I] want to represent Alaska baseball and hope to inspire kids to play at the next level.”
After playing for other teams in other towns, the two players paid homage to the Fairbanks crowd and their families for their support on this opening weekend and especially on Thursday’s opening night. Alex commended the fans, saying “The crowd was awesome opening night, and [I] definitely appreciate the fans that came out.” Troppmann said that “It feels good. I love playing in front of these people, it’s awesome playing at home, and I love playing under the [midnight] sun.”
The other big part of being back home is that both players get to have their families watch them play. Both the Garcia and Troppmann families make a concerted effort to see their sons play whenever possible.
Alex talked enthusiastically about his mom being a big support to him. “My mom loves coming out. She loves seeing me play, she’s just trying to watch me play as long as possible.”
Andrew talked about the importance of having his family in the stands and added, “They love it, they come and watch whenever they can.”
Tessa Lindberg is a West Valley High School graduate now playing collegiate softball at Trinidad State in Colorado.