24-hour race
Laura McDonough, Anchorage — first place; 102mi
Jacob Buller, Fairbanks — second place; 100.5mi
Ryan Fischer, Fairbanks — third place; 93mi
12-hour race
Sean Randie, Fairbanks — first place; 52mi
Hope Bedford, Fairbanks — second place (tie); 51mi
Emmett Schneider, Fairbanks — second place (tie); 51mi
Stacy Fisk, Fairbanks — second place (tie); 51mi
6-hour race
Nathaniel Zalewski, Fairbanks — first place; 33.5mi
Erin Doughan, Fort Wainwright — second place; 33mi
Daniel Labarre, Fairbanks — third place; 32mi
Long time friends and local players Ryan Young of the Hutchison Hawks and Katie Bast of the Monroe Catholic Rams won the free throw contest in the boys and girls division at the Aurora Regional Tournament in Valdez.
