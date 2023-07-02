Pillar of Fairbanks North Star Borough School District sports Steven Zanazzo is leaving the district after 26 years.
“It gets them up each morning,” Zanzzo said. “They want to be at school so they can play in the basketball game that night.”
For 17 years, Zanazzo worked as the activities coordinator for Lathrop High School, where he oversaw fundraising, scheduling and travel for around 40 different athletic programs and other extracurricular activities.
The school district’s funding struggles are one of the reasons he has decided to leave, Zanazzo said. In seven of the last 18 years, his position appeared on the school district’s list of those that may need to be cut in order to save money.
In 2022, the school district eliminated the activities coordinator position at Lathrop but hired Zanazzo to oversee activities district wide.
Before becoming activities coordinator at Lathrop, Zanazzo spent eight years coaching basketball, football and baseball at North Pole High School. Zanazzo coached Alaska basketball legend Brad Oleson at North Pole.
Oleson played three seasons at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and is their all-time leading scorer. The school retired his number in January. Oleson played 14 seasons with various European teams before retiring in 2019.
In baseball, Zanazzo also coached former NFL offensive guard Daryn Colledge who went on to win the 2010 Superbowl with the Green Bay Packers.
Zanazzo has accepted a similar position with the North Slope Borough School District, but will continue to reside in Fairbanks with his wife who still works in the school district.
West Valley High School Activities Coordinator Wayne Sawchuk will succeed Zanazzo as district-wide activities coordinator.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter
