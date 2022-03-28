The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks brought its springtime ski marathon back to an in-person event this year, celebrating the 35th annual 35th Denali State Bank Sonot Kkaazoot. The spring ski marathon was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic but this year saw its return, beginning and ending Saturday at Birch Hill Recreation Area. For results of the races, see Page B1.
Aurora All-Conference boys team included local players Evan Moss and Ryan Young, far right, of the Hutchison Hawks.
