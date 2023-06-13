The 63rd Running of the Yukon 800 Marathon will be held 11 a.m. June 17 at Pike’s Landing. The racer sign-ups and tech inspection will be held on the evening of June 16 at 6 p.m. in the Compeau’s parking lot. The race finish will be on June 18 at Pike’s Landing, between approximately 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
