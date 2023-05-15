West Valley’s highly decorated star basketball player Stewart Erhart II signed with Fort Lewis College Saturday.
“I just want to be part of a winning program like how I’ve been here at West Valley. That just gets me better and rubs off on me, like that winning mentality. That’s what I wanna be a part of and that’s what I was looking for when I was looking to pick a school,” Erhart Said. “I feel like I’m trying to be a winner.”
Erhart was awarded Alaska Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year twice, as well as West Valley’s MVP player of the year and outstanding senior, as voted on by staff. When asked about his accomplishment as Gatorade Player of the Year, he said, “I don’t know, I kind of look past that since I already got it twice. I’ve got to do something bigger now; I’ve got to chase something better than that.”
He will be going to play for the Fort Lewis College Skyhawks in Colorado, a division II school which had a 29-4 record last year.
“When I get there, I’m actually gonna sit this year; I decided to red shirt,” Erhart said. “My freshman year when I got here at West Valley I sat the bench. And I was moping and being sad about it, but that just got me better for my sophomore year. It really led up to all the things I got, my Gatorade player of the year, all my accomplishments. It started from freshman year, and so I feel like sitting down will project me higher towards my goals.”
Erhart being one of two freshmen (the other being his older brother) in West Valley’s history to be on Varsity combined with his many awards has made him into something of a local legend. He believes young athletes shouldn’t look at him as the goal though, and instead reach even further.
“I feel like kids shouldn’t look at me like that because I think they should be better than me,” Erhart said. “Looking at me is putting a limit on their potential, and I don’t want that for anybody. Everybody has got their own goals they want to accomplish and they should just chase them and not cower away or be afraid of other people’s opinions.”
Erhart got the chance to visit the school two weeks ago and liked the community, environment and the gym. He’s excited to get out of Fairbanks, where he’s been his whole life, and pursue bigger and better things.
“Stewart has always worked really hard, so I’m extremely proud of him. I look forward to watching a lot of his games and him winning,” Erhart’s mom, Stephine Erhart, said.
West Valley’s head coach, Colten Growden, is excited to see Erhart move on to the next level. “Oh, it’s exciting. I mean, you watch them put three hours in every day for the last five months for it to all come together,” Growden said. “It’s exciting for me and exciting for them, but it’s a part of our culture. Stew is leading the next generation of West Valley upcoming athletes to make it to the next level as well.”
Erhart thanks his coaches and teammates for their part in his success too. “It’s not just me winning, it’s my family and my friends, and they’re happy to see me take the next step towards my goals and playing basketball,” Erhart said.
Erhart plans on studying something in the field of sports science and business management.