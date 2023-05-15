West Valley’s highly decorated star basketball player Stewart Erhart II signed with Fort Lewis College Saturday.

“I just want to be part of a winning program like how I’ve been here at West Valley. That just gets me better and rubs off on me, like that winning mentality. That’s what I wanna be a part of and that’s what I was looking for when I was looking to pick a school,” Erhart Said. “I feel like I’m trying to be a winner.”

