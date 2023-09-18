While the Equinox Marathon deservedly garnered much of the local attention over the weekend, it wasn’t the only race in Alaska, or in Fairbanks for that matter.
Anchorage hosted the Alaska Men’s Run on Saturday morning, raising funds and awareness toward detecting and combating prostate and testicular cancer. And like in Fairbanks, the skies remained clear for a day of amenable running weather.
Andrew Stavich narrowly won the five-mile race in 34:55 (6 minutes, 59 seconds per mile average) over fellow Anchorage residents Brad Hillwig (35:07) and Mark Fineman (35:17).
However, arguably the most impressive performance at the event belonged to Aubrey Olson. She won the women’s division in 35:05 (7 minutes, 1 second per mile average). Olson finished over six minutes (nearly a mile) ahead of her closest female competitor.
The event also hosted a two-mile walk. With the famed Equinox Marathon taking place some 350 miles to the north, there were understandably no Fairbanks residents among the 100-plus people competing in Anchorage on Saturday.
A shorter long-distance race occurred in Fairbanks on Friday — the Pearl Creek 5k hosted by Hutchison High School.
Rafe Caruthers of Valdez High School won the boys race in 18:58, followed by Anthony White of Delta Junction, then Asher McGlinchy of Monroe Catholic, Samuel Splain of West Valley and Cavan Malone of North Pole rounding out the top-five. West Valley won the boys race despite seemingly withholding its varsity runners, scoring 39 points to Monroe Catholic’s 45. North Pole finished third.
Monroe Catholic’s Anya Simard took the girls race in 24:11, followed closely by Danika Dawley of North Pole (24:12). Miranda Wilkerson of Monroe Catholic, Grace Pearson of Delta Junction and Sakaia Fischer of West Valley came next. The Rams, who had all five scorers in the top-10, topped the Patriots in the girls team standings.
Area teams will next take to the Region 6 Championships at Fairbanks Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 23. If divisions remain the same from last season, West Valley, Lathrop and North Pole will compete in the Division I race, while Monroe Catholic, Hutchison and Delta Junction will be among those competing in the Division II section.
