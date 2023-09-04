As the most attended women’s sporting event in history was taking place in my proverbial collegiate backyard, I found myself covering the same sport some 3,000 miles away in a place called North Pole.
That sentence would have stunned me on several levels a year ago, but it makes more sense with further context. In late February, the University of Nebraska announced plans to have its title-winning and exceedingly popular volleyball team play within the confines of Memorial Stadium, the university’s football venue which houses over 85,000 fans in the stands alone.
The event took place half a year later, on Aug. 30, a month after I moved to Fairbanks and some 10 weeks since I’d accepted my first full-time job, one that aligns perfectly with my passions and my sports media major.
Dubbed ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’ the showcase of the university and state’s passion for the sport came with all the pomp and circumstance that one would expect from such a considerable undertaking in a place starved for success in its more nationally prominent sports.
The feature event was a matchup between nationally ranked No. 4 Nebraska and neighboring Omaha, which the Huskers predictably won in straight sets. By that time, just over 92,000 filled the stands and the field around the court.
In hindsight, perhaps it should not have been a surprise that a stadium that had sold out 389 consecutive games in the sport it was built for filled up for an event planning to do the same. But that didn’t make footage of the spectacle any less amazing, and I can only imagine what it must have looked like in person as so many of my childhood and collegiate friends got to experience.
If it sounds like I’m envious, I’m not. Covering sporting events, of a smaller scale, in Alaska was too good of an opportunity to pass up, and I needed to expand my horizons beyond Nebraska. But that does not keep me from feeling pride about my home state and university showing out for a sport and athletes who deserve more attention.
Volleyball is having a moment, and deservedly so.
Among the area schools, West Valley, Monroe Catholic, Hutchison and Ben Eielson have generally struggled. Somehow it worked out that the two teams I’ve covered and seen in person, Lathrop and North Pole, are the area’s most successful to this point (although West Valley beat Lathrop).
In those games, I was generally impressed with the level of play, which was not far off from the prep level I’d seen before while attending dozens of my sister’s Omaha high school and club games in volleyball-crazed Nebraska.
The West Valley Invitational took place over Friday and Saturday between 10 teams, and based on results available at the time of publishing, it appears Wasilla won the round-robin event.
North Pole and Lathrop got to show out and rebuild some confidence against out-of-town foes on the gridiron, while West Valley suffered a narrow loss to Houston. With the regular season officially halfway over, we’ll now get to see the Wolf Pack, Patriots and Malemutes start to face each other as they jockey for position heading into the state championships.
Elsewhere on the grass, most of the area cross country squads converged for the Delta Invitational on Saturday. Cirdan Vonnahme dominated the boys race, winning in 17:15 (5:33 mile pace) in what was by far his fastest time of the season.
Teammate Nicholas Hecht, who won the North Pole Invitational last week, did not race. That may be a large part of why the Wolf Pack lost to Lathrop, which had 33 points to West Valley’s 36.
The Malemutes packed three runners in the top four — Tucker Sarkisian, Paxson Ott and Brayden Bonnin. Delta Junction finished third in the team standings followed by North Pole, while Monroe Catholic placed sixth of nine teams.
Tri-Valley sophomore Taylor Eddington continued her dominance over the area girls scene, winning in a season best 20:57 (6:45 mile pace). The field was closer to her this time, with West Valley’s Anna Bailey finishing runner-up in 21:29, followed by Lathrop’s Solveig Finstad, then Ellie Abrahamson and Sage Personett of West Valley.
The Wolf Pack won the girls race relatively decisively ahead of Lathrop, and Monroe Catholic and North Pole finished third and fourth, respectively.
UAF vs UAA volleyball matchup: A rough weekend in Anchorage for the Nanooks at the UAA Volleyball Invitational marked the second-straight event featuring both Alaska teams without them playing each other. The ‘Nooks can regain some momentum with a win over the Seawolves in their first matchup of the season on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Blue & Gold Meet: The ‘Nooks cross country team’s second race of the season likely won’t be as informative as the first, as it’s expected to be another duel meet with UAA. But it will be fans’ only opportunity to see UAF runners race in Fairbanks this season. The Nanooks figure to fare better than their narrow victory in the meet last season.
Nebraska @ Colorado: Despite the way the Huskers gave away another close game, it’s hard not to be romantic about one of the best rivalries of the previous century. There’s some nuance added to this year’s iteration, with new coaches leading both teams and the Buffaloes headed back to the Big 12 next year after both programs left the league a decade ago. Plus, CU showed some swagger in its upset of TCU on Saturday.
Fall weather: I generally enjoy the rain, at least compared to the other kind of looming precipitation, but it’s because of the latter form that I’m eager for the precious remaining dry days this year.
Change of colors: It’s cool to be able to see the fall foliage a bit earlier than the rest of the country, and I’m excited to see the colors of Denali National Park during my final visit of the year.