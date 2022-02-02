Fairbanks’ own Vicky Persinger will kick off the 2022 Winter Olympic games Wednesday in Beijing with her partner, Chris Plys, in the mixed doubles event for curling. Their first match is against Australia at 3:05 a.m. AKST airing live on NBC and includes a 2 p.m. AKST replay on USA network. Persinger and Plys’s second match is slated for 4:05 p.m. AKST, in which the duo will take on Italy. Some TV/streaming options include Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports.
After a busy year of competing and qualifying, Persinger is coming off a longer than expected break due to the cancellation of the U.S. Curling Nationals event in Cedar Rapids in January. It was Iowa’s first time hosting the event, however, it was canceled due to Covid concerns. Persinger and Plys and have been in Beijing for over a week now, acclimating to jetlag and the time change.
Beijing is 17 hours ahead of Fairbanks. So in general, it’s already tomorrow over there. When we step back inside at 3 a.m. to see Persinger on TV after looking for the northern lights this week, she will have had already had breakfast, lunch and dinner in China on that same calendar day — Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. She and Plys will be on the sheet with the Australians for an 8 p.m. night match in Beijing before most coffee starts brewing in Fairbanks. We’ll go to work, and Vicky will get a good night’s sleep before she and Plys take on the Italians the following morning, when we’ll be getting home from work and tuning into NBC at 4:05 p.m. to catch the match.
Full schedule
Today — vs. Australia 3:05 a.m. AKST
Today — vs. Italy 4:05 p.m. AKST
Today — vs. Norway 9:05 p.m. AKST
Thursday — vs. Sweden 8:35 p.m. AKST
Friday — vs. China 9:05 p.m. AKST
Saturday — vs. Canada 3:05 a.m. AKST
Saturday — vs. Czech Republic 4:05 p.m. AKST
Sunday — vs. Switzerland 3:05 a.m. AKST
Sunday — vs. Great Britain 4:05 p.m. AKST
Finals
Feb. 7 — Semifinals 3:05 a.m. AKST
Feb. 7 — Bronze 9:05 p.m. AKST
Feb. 8 — Gold 3:05 a.m. AKST