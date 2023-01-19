University of Alaska Fairbanks junior Mariel Pulles added to her World University Games medal haul on Wednesday with a silver medal in the women’s 5-kilometer individual pursuit.
The medal is third the Estonian has won this week in Lake Placid, New York, going with gold in the 1.5-kilometer sprint and silver in the classic 5k.
”I was so tired when I woke up,” said Pulles. “But I was like it is only a 5K race, let’s do it.”
With the No. 1 pursuit rank, she covered the course with a pursuit time of 12 minutes, 17.6 seconds for a total time of 12:35.6. She finished 7.8 seconds behind Finland’s Hilla Niemlea and six seconds ahead of Italy’s Maria Boccardi.
“Actually, the snow is pretty good,” said after the race as some participants lamented temperatures that snuck above freezing Wednesday with a high of 34 Fahrenheit. “It hasn’t been really soft, and overnight it didn’t snow that much, so pretty good. Even with the warmer weather, it was still good.”
West Valley High School graduate Kendall Kramer was again the top American, improving upon Tuesday’s 12th-place finish by coming in 11th in a time of 13:38.5.
A time of 14:30.9 enabled UAF freshman Rosie Fordham, representing Australia, to finish in 31st place.
On the men’s side for the Nanooks, Estonia’s Chris Kalev and Germany’s Philipp Moosmayer both opted to take a rest day on Wednesday, prepping for the upcoming Classic 5K.