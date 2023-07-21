The Nanooks had 24 of their athletes receive a GNAC FAR Scholar-Athlete Award.
The Faculty Athletic Representative (FAR) Scholar-Athlete Award is given to any athlete who has competed in a GNAC sport and holds a cumulative grade point average of 3.85 or better.
In total 359 GNAC athletes received the award this year, which is the new record for most recipients at one time. The previous record was 323 and was set during 2020-2021.
This is now the third straight year that over 300 athletes have been honored. Of the 24 Nanooks that were honored, 11 were male and 13 were female.
The male Nanook athletes that were honored are as follows: Nolan Earnest (men’s cross country), Gavin Barnick (mixed rifle), Harrison Israels (men’s ice hockey), Lars Tobias Bernhoft-Osa (mixed rifle), Braden Birnie (men’s ice hockey), Josh Davis (men’s basketball), Xavier Jean-Louis (men’s ice hockey), Markuss Komuls (men’s ice hockey), Lassi Lehti (men’s ice hockey), Philipp Moosmayer (men’s Nordic ski) and Jonny Sorenson (men’s ice hockey).
The following are the female Nanooks who were honored: Lainey Lioi (women’s swimming), Mesa Moran (women’s swimming), Destiny Reimers (women’s basketball), Ainsley Smith (women’s volleyball), Rilee White (women’s volleyball), Sará Karasová (mixed rifle), Delainey Zock (women’s cross country), Naomi Bailey (women’s cross country), Kinley Erickson (women’s volleyball), Elena Guc (women’s volleyball), Kayla Johnson (women’s basketball), Emma McKenney (women’s basketball) and Jayda Van Dyke (women’s basketball).