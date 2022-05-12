Torrin Johnson-Oates has had a hand in almost every sport at Lathrop High School for the past four years: flag football, track and field, softball, basketball... she even played a few downs at defensive end on the Malamutes’ state championship football team.
Now, however, the 2022 graduate is ready to focus on her passion — she’s signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Shoreline Community College just outside of Seattle.
“I love playing all my sports,” she said before taking the field for a softball game against West Valley on Wednesday evening. “But basketball is the one season where I just wanted to be there all the time. I knew I was going to have hard practices, but that’s what makes me better and the team better.”
Johnson-Oates credits softball head coach and basketball assistant coach Melonet Martin for pushing her the hardest over the past four years in everything she has done. Martin explains that’s made easy by Johnson-Oates’ desire to improve in any endeavor she undertakes.
“She’s completely coachable,” Martin said. “She listens, she learns and she doesn’t get offended. She wants to be better, and she wants her team to be better.”
In basketball, that meant going beyond the traditional role in the post for a 6-foot athlete of her stature to becoming a shooting forward.
Martin’s pride is apparent as she notes that Johnson-Oates has been a starter and letter winner since her freshman year in every sport she’s undertaken, culminating in being named Lathrop’s female athlete of the year.
“I honestly don’t think she gets enough credit for what she’s done for Lathrop,” Martin said.
Johnson-Oates anticipates focusing on academic coursework in carpentry at Shoreline, with a goal of improving on the court and transferring to a four-year university when she graduates.
“(Seattle) is the perfect spot,” she said. “It’s not too far from home but not too close.”
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at jolsen@newsminer.com or 907-459-7530.