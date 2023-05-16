Sophie Hale signed her letter of commitment to run track for Hardin-Simmons University in a ceremony at Lathrop High School Wednesday.
“I’m feeling so excited,” Hale said in a telephone interview. “I feel like I’ve always wanted to run in college, so to finally have this dream come true is just blowing my mind.”
The native Texan holds legacy ties to the Abilene school that both of her parents attended, though it wasn’t always on her radar.
“I didn’t even think about it at all until we started looking at colleges down in Texas, and then I ended up checking it out and saw that they had a track program,” she said of the NCAA Division III school that competes in the American Southwest Conference. “I loved the campus, and it ended up coming back around.
The future Cowgirl began running in elementary school, where she earned beads for each mile she completed in her physical education program. However, she wouldn’t step into true competition until she was a teenager.
“In middle school, I had this great opportunity to be counted as a high school student and was then put on the high school track team and was able to go to State,” Hale said. Her coach then encouraged her to set her sights on collegiate programs, which she made her goal over the next four years in Fairbanks.
Hale, who served as quarterback for the Lathrop flag football team, will finish out her senior season with the Malemutes on the track as the school year comes to an end. She hopes to continue to run the 4x100-meter relay as well as the 200 and 400 individual events.
Looking toward the future, Hale plans to obtain a master’s degree in athletic training and grow in her life as a young adult.
“I think I just kind of want to enjoy the first year as much as I can and soak it all in,” she said. “It’s the first year living without your parents or your family, and I just want to make as many friends as I can, I want to have good grades to get a good, strong base for the years to come in my degree. I would love to smash my goals.”.
Hardin-Simmons placed second in women’s track and field in the American Southwest Conference, with eight individual athletes medaling.