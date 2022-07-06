Since last Tuesday, 4 p.m. has become a time each day that Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association executive director Colt Chase dreads.
That’s when he checks the Air Quality Index for Fairbanks. With a level that for the past nine days has hovered well above 150 — the level deemed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as “unhealthy” for outdoor activity — the social media blast goes out: “All activities (games and practices) scheduled for this evening have been canceled.”
It’s the same for youth sports groups across the area as smoke from the neighboring wildfires continues to hover over the Interior. Those programs include the lacrosse and ultimate frisbee programs that the FYSA oversees, as well as softball (Interior Girls Softball Association) and baseball (Interior Baseball League). Each of those groups uses the AQI level of 150 or higher for canceling activities.
“We still go day by day in terms of being in limbo,” Chase said, admitting he sees no hope for a change to his 4 p.m. routine until next week. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, with predictions between 38 and 40 percent for next Monday through Wednesday.
The policies the leagues follow have all been written into the organizations’ bylaws. Chase said that even though there have been minimal grumblings among some parents and even some coaches, the policy was developed by the parents themselves.
“In 2015 or 2016 we had a bad year, so we reviewed everything and had a good response rate to our surveys; it was almost unanimous,” Chase said. “The question of what rate to use (150 or above), what time to use (4 p.m.), and what procedure to use (canceling all events) was the clear choice.”
The ultimate decision is made by staff onsite, in case an online source reports the level to be in the 150s or 160s but the air is clear at the fields. That hasn’t been the case this year, and thus the call is made “being mindful of the risks and well-being of the players,” according to Chase.
Jane Bedford, president of the Interior Baseball League, recalls an era a decade ago before there were rules in place to protect participants.
“I remember one year when the Haystack fire was closing in on us — some 90 miles out of town — and my son, who’s 22 now, was playing with ash coming down on the field,” she said.
Similarly to the FYSA, IBL revised its bylaws six years ago to incorporate Air Quality Index into the determination of whether practices and games would be held.
“It’s easier to make one call for the entire evening at 4 p.m.,” Bedford said. “That way we don’t have parents waiting around to see if the air will clear in time for their kid to go to an 8 o’clock practice.”
Even though coaches and parents who love baseball and volunteer for the program are anxious to get on the field with their teams, the group’s bylaws specifically prohibit “optional” or “voluntary” workouts when air quality measures are unhealthy.
“Practicing or playing outdoors when the AQI is 151 or higher is NOT optional or at coach discretion — it is simply not allowed,” the league’s rules state.
“We always feel bad when we’re not on the field, and we already had to start a week late” Bedford said. The IBL’s board of directors will meet next week to consider extending the season, but members recognize that logistics and limits to player participation might prevent them from doing so.
The IGSA has also canceled all activities since last week.