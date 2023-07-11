Rodeo Alaska

Tessa Bennion riding Belle performs with the Rebel Riders Trick Team during Rodeo Alaska at the Tanana Valley State Fair on Sunday, August 9, 2015.

 ERIN CORNELIUSSEN/FAIRBANKS DAILY NEWS-MINER

The Golden Days Rodeo and Music Fest will take place on Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16 at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds.

The Junior Rodeo will take place on Friday with gates opening at 4 p.m. and the event scheduled to start at 6pm.