Three teams of homemade speed boats carrying three competitors apiece contested the 51st annual Roland Lord Memorial Boat Race on Sunday.
The start time was pushed back to 11 a.m. in Nenana, and the first boat reached the Chena Pump Wayside State Recreation Site in Fairbanks at 11:50 a.m. with the other two competitors following within minutes.
Wake Em Up, a silver vessel, was first to Fairbanks, then came the red Long Cool Woman with the white Bad Beanie bringing up the rear. That was the order in which the boats started from Nenana with roughly a two-minute stagger between them. Their total time on the water to Fairbanks was 48:22 for Team Wake Em Up, 48:32 for Team Long Cool Woman and 48:47 for Team Bad Beanie.
The teams started back toward Nenana in reverse order, with Team Bad Beanie leading the way out of Fairbanks at 12:10 p.m. However, Bad Beanie scratched out of the race on the return trek.
Although Long Cool Woman was the first boat to return to Nenana, Team Wake Em Up held on for the win, reaching Nenana after being on the water 1 hour, 33 minutes and 36 seconds (1:33:36) ahead of Team Long Cool Woman (1:34:50).
The race is named for Roland Lord, who is believed to be the only fatality in the history of the famed Yukon 800 speedboat race. Roland’s mother, Meda Lord, started the race the year after his death, according to Arlene Lord, Roland’s daughter. Arlene has been organizing the 51-year-old race for three decades alongside cousin Karen Lord. Arlene’s sister, Glenda, has joined them in recent years.
Arlene Lord noted that most of the competitors have been racing in the event for multiple years. The winning team, Wake Em Up, consisted of Patrick Captain, Gary Folger (who served as the boat’s captain) and Carl Frank. The boat belongs to Kyle Malamute, who was out of town and had Folger captaining in his place.
Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com