Three teams of homemade speed boats carrying three competitors apiece contested the 51st annual Roland Lord Memorial Boat Race on Sunday.

The start time was pushed back to 11 a.m. in Nenana, and the first boat reached the Chena Pump Wayside State Recreation Site in Fairbanks at 11:50 a.m. with the other two competitors following within minutes.

