For West Valley High School senior Riga Grubis, running has been a lifelong joy and a family affair.
On Wednesday, Grubis signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in both the Triathlon and on the Track and Field team at Division III Willamette University in Salem, Oregon next year. The Bearcats compete in Northwest Conference athletics.
Grubis was joined at the signing table in the West Valley library by her sister, her mother, Joy Grubis, and her father, Hannibal Grubis, who coaches the Wolfpack cross-country running and track teams.
“I’ve been running as soon as I could walk. My parents had to put this little leash on me, I would run away,” laughed Grubis. “I really started running when [my dad] would take me to practices. I would run on the side of the high schoolers. I would run at their heels and wanted to be just like them.”
As a high school runner under the tutelage of her dad, Grubis and her team won the ASAA Track and Field State Championship in 2021. Grubis earned Individual Regional championships in the 3200 meter, 1600m, and 800m races last year, in addition to running on the first place 4x400m relay team, before a bout of Covid-19 took its toll just before the state championship meet.
Mr. Grubis praised his daughter’s hard work and her ability to stay positive in the face of setbacks.
“She gets what she has from a lot of hard work. Part of it is for all those ups you have those heavy downs too and that’s part of being an athlete,” Mr. Grubis remarked. “Riga has a positive attitude, a lot of energy, and a joy that’s bigger than the winning or the losing; it’s about improving.”
Grubis will bring that positive energy and work ethic to the Bearcat’s team, which earned a string of back to back conference championships in Track and Field from 2002-2010. She also brings curiosity and excitement about trying something new with the triathlon and living in a new area of the Pacific Northwest.
“Doing triathlons would allow me to explore more than just with running,” Grubis said. “I think it’s going to be hard leaving Alaska, but I think it’s something I need to do and I think it’s an adventure. It’s going to be amazing.”
After signing, Grubis thanked her family, her teammates, and her teachers who were gathered for the event. She credited them with an array of life lessons and for helping her figure out what she values.
“I love running, it’s something I want to pursue and it’s going to take work,” Grubis concluded, “But it’s so much fun.”