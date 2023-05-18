Grubis Signing

Selena Moore photo

Riga Grubis signs her intent to compete in triathlon and track events at Willamette University as her father and coach, Hannibal Grubis looks on.

 Selena Moore photo

For West Valley High School senior Riga Grubis, running has been a lifelong joy and a family affair.

On Wednesday, Grubis signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in both the Triathlon and on the Track and Field team at Division III Willamette University in Salem, Oregon next year. The Bearcats compete in Northwest Conference athletics.