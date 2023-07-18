The 57th annual Gold Discovery Run which is a 16.5 mile run took place on Saturday, July 16 starting at the Kinross Fort Knox Gold Mine ending at the Sliver Gulch Brewery in Fox.

The race has two start times: the “early wave” starts at 8 a.m. and the “standard wave” starts at 9 a.m. These two times are available for people who are expecting to take longer than three hours to finish the race. Others are able to start at 9 a.m. if expected to finish the race faster than three hours.