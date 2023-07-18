The 57th annual Gold Discovery Run which is a 16.5 mile run took place on Saturday, July 16 starting at the Kinross Fort Knox Gold Mine ending at the Sliver Gulch Brewery in Fox.
The race has two start times: the “early wave” starts at 8 a.m. and the “standard wave” starts at 9 a.m. These two times are available for people who are expecting to take longer than three hours to finish the race. Others are able to start at 9 a.m. if expected to finish the race faster than three hours.
The results for the women’s race are as follows:
1. Shalane Frost (Fairbanks), 1:51:22;
2. Mary Szatkowski (Fairbanks), 2:04:54;
3. Allyson Mcfadden (North Pole), 2:08:48;
4. Tracie Curry (Fairbanks), 2:14:27;
5. Anna Merrill (Fairbanks), 2:33:03;
6. Dorli Mcwayne (Fairbanks), 2:36:40;
7. Kate Martin (Anchorage), 2:36:43;
8. Jessica Blasey (Fairbanks), 2:36:44;
9. Mishelle Nace (fairbanks), 2:43:06;
10. Kristy Henderson (Honolulu, HI), 2:45:24;
11. Alice Byrne (Ft Wainwright), 2:45:24;
12. Cynthia Nelson (Fairbanks), 2:55:39;
13. Tamara Hall (North Pole), 2:59:09;
14. Kim Johnson (Fairbanks), 3:00:00;
15. Bonni Brooks (Fairbanks), 3:03:47;
16. Haley Lehman (Fort Wainwright), 3:06:09;
17. Katie Melvin (Anchorage), 3:11:54;
18. Cathi Nilson (Fairbanks), 3:17:33;
19. Heather Branstetter (Ft Worth, TX), 3:19:01;
20. Heather Tallman (wasilla), 3:23:44;
21. Mary Curran (Eielson AFB), 3:25:00;
22. Katrina Nore (North Pole), 3:25:19;
23. Cara Schneider (Fairbanks), 3:26:27;
24. Samantha Palmer (Fairbanks), 3:34:29;
25. Emily Constantino (North Pole), 3:34:29;
26. Mary Mazerik (Fairbanks), 3:38:51;
27. Kathi Young (Fairbanks), 3:38:52;
28. Heidi Holmes (Fairbanks), 3:40:22;
29. Suzy Huizinga (Grand Canyon, AZ), 3:47:33;
30. Janel Hedgecock (Fairbanks), 3:53:11;
31. Carol Kaynor (Fairbanks), 4:19:26;
32. Kara Carlson (Fairbanks), 4:34:41;
33. Jessica Paneak (Fairbanks), 4:39:00;
The men’s race are as follows:
1. Andrew Warkentin (Fairbanks), 1:57:12;
2. Eli Merrill (Fairbanks), 2:03:56;
3. Emmett Schneider (Fairbanks), 2:11:05;
4. Aaron Martin (Anchorage), 2:11:46;
5. Christopher Benshoof (Fairbanks), 2:18:55;
6. David Dipasquale (Fort Wainwright), 2:19:55;
7. Christopher Chord (Eastsound, WA), 2:20:17;
8. Clinton Brown (Fairbanks), 2:20:50;
9. Glenn Villeneuve (Fairbanks), 2:23:00;
10. Bill Keller (Soldotna), 2:24:13;
11. Christopher Swingley (Fairbanks), 2:24:32;
12. Jameson Morris (Fairbanks), 2:30:24;
13. Josh Boone (Palmer), 2:30:38;
14. Tony Hayba (Fairbanks), 2:30:47;
15. Dave Partee (Fairbanks), 2:35:45;
16. Christopher Butcher (Ester), 2:37:18;
17. Dylan Granza (Fort Wainwright), 2:56:02;
18. Trent Hubbard (Fairbanks), 2:56:39;
19. Walter Lindley (Fairbanks), 2:56:41;
20. Keith Pollock (Fairbanks), 2:57:44;
21. Kes Woodward (Fairbanks), 3:00:33;
22. James R Ward (Healy), 3:00:50;
23. John Pecic Iii (Fort Wainwright), 3:06:11;
24. Mark Snyder (Milford, DE), 3:11:55;
25. Robert Wighs (Fairbanks), 3:20:08;
26. John Mayer (Fairbanks), 3:22:08;
27. Zachary Shuler (Syracuse, NY), 3:23:19;
28. David Scott (Fairbanks), 3:24:06;
29. Rulon Jensen (Fairbanks), 3:25:09;
30. Eric Schneider (Fairbanks), 3:26:31;
31. Peter Pinney (Fairbanks), 3:27:21;
32. Austin Sayre (Fairbanks), 3:30:02;
33. Brian Constantino (North Pole), 3:34:28;
34. Bill Anderson (Fairbanks), 3:42:32;
35. Peter Hjellen (Anchorage), 3:44:03;
36. Bruce Paneak (Fairbanks), 4:38:59;
The Gold Discovery Run is sponsored by Usibelli Coal Mine, Inc., Silver Gulch Brewery, Alaska Salmon Bake, Kinross Fort Knox and Frosty Feet Running Company.