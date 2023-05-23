Hurdles

Photo by Robert Marcotte

Hutchison’s Elliot Evans and Zane Robinson hurdling. Both are going to state.

 Photo by Robert Marcotte

Seventy-eight athletes coming from eight different schools across all divisions will give Region VI teams, fans, and athletes plenty to watch and cheer for in the state track meet at Palmer High School on May 26-27.

Athletes from all teams that participated in last weekend’s regional meet have qualified for the state meet, and the coaches are raring to go.