The Alaska Goldpanners are over halfway through the process of replacing their decades-old turf. Earlier this week, a crew began putting in new turf.
The removal of the previous turf, which had been in place since 1986, began immediately after the season in late July. The installation of the new turf is expected to be completed in two to three weeks, well in advance of the 2024 season.
Paired with a new scoreboard (installed in July) for the first time since 1973, the next iteration of the Goldpanners will have some swanky new accommodations for a full summer after efforts to modernize the park.
“Lots of big strides we’re making,” general manager John Lohrke said. “Just the advancements we’ve made, and then help from the borough, from various foundations and a lot of the money raised ourselves, that allows us to do these things that have been needed for a long time.”
The previous field was full of memories created by some of the Goldpanners’ legendary alums, as well as pounds of dirt. The organization may try to salvage some of the turf letters that spelled out their nickname, but each is exceedingly heavy, not exactly suitable wall decorations.
The turf being installed will have more of a natural dirt color in the infield rather than the previous yellow. But more importantly, it will provide a far better playing surface for the athletes.
“The old one didn’t play well and lost all its ability to bounce,” Lohrke said. “It wasn’t a true bounce in the way a ball ought to behave in the infield because it’s 37 years old and everything was just all matted down.”
The new turf will also require less maintenance. But it will call for a bit more work to finish putting it down before the winter arrives.
Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544