Goldpanners turf

Photo courtesy of John Lohrke

The start of the installation of the Goldpanners’ new turf at Growden Memorial Park. It’s expected to be finished around late September.

 Photo courtesy of John Lohrke

The Alaska Goldpanners are over halfway through the process of replacing their decades-old turf. Earlier this week, a crew began putting in new turf.

The removal of the previous turf, which had been in place since 1986, began immediately after the season in late July. The installation of the new turf is expected to be completed in two to three weeks, well in advance of the 2024 season.

Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com or 907-459-7544