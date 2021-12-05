The Alaska Nanooks Nordic ski team opened their season on Friday at the Alaska Cup in Anchorage.
After ending the season 10th in the nation, the Nanooks split their first appearance of the season with the University of Alaska Anchorage Sea Wolves, seeing Fairbanks walk out the first day with a 2:22 lead heading into day two.
The race represented a net positive for the Nanooks, walking out with a good day one in a NCAA non-qualifier match.
“It’s our season opener but it’s not the most important race ahead of us this year. It’s not a NCAA qualifier. We did quite well for being a little bit tired,” said Head Coach Eliska.
This fatigue, according to Eliska, is due to the Nanooks’ training toward NCAA qualifying races later on in the season.
The women began the races with a 5k classic interval start. The Sea Wolves prevailed as a team, edging the Nanooks 50:42-51:27.
The Sea Wolves women finished first and third on Friday, as sophomore All-Americans Pascal Paradise and Karly Coyne finished at 16:12 and 16:46, respectively.
Nanooks All-American Kendall Karmer finished sandwiched between her fellow All-Americans at 16:22. Freshman Rosie Fordham secured a fourth place finish in her first race.
The Nanooks men flipped the results for UAF in their 10k classic interval start, outpacing the Sea Wolves men, 85:48-87:55.
The Nanooks men, like the Sea Wolves women, took first and third place. Sophomore Mike Ophoff was the winner of the race, with a time of 27:53. Freshman Joe Davies secured the third place finish, with a time of 28:27.
UAA’s Derek Dueling split the Nanooks, recording a time of 28:09.
For Eliska the races are good practice for both players and coaches before getting into the teeth of the season.
“It’s good getting races under our belt that don’t jeopardize our NCAA qualifying. It’s really good practice for us as coaches as well,” said Eliska.
The goal is simple for UAF in wrapping up the weekend.
“The goal is to beat UAA. That’s why we came down here right. This is why we practice,” said Eliska.
The Nanooks will wrap up the Alaska Cup Saturday afternoon at 1p.m. in Anchorage.