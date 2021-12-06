For 29 minutes the Alaska Nanooks and Saint Martin’s Saints men’s basketball teams were dead even.
The final 11 minutes, however, belonged to the Saints as Saint Martin’s outscored Alaska 33-20 over the final 11 minutes to claim an 87-74 Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory Saturday evening in Lacey, Washington.
Tyke Thompson nailed a 3-pointer with 11:04 remaining in the second half to snap a 54-54 tie and the Saints steadily pulled away to hand the Nanooks their second straight road loss in conference play.
Alaska lost its conference opener Thursday night at Western Oregon in Monmouth, Oregon.
Meanwhile the Nanooks women’s team had its second straight game postponed due to health issues. There was no other details available and no dates were announced for when the Alaska women’s games might be played.
Alaska Anchorage, ranked No. 1 in the nation among women’s NCAA Division II teams, did play against both Western Oregon and Saint Martin’s this week.
After falling behind early in the Saturday’s game, the Alaska men rallied to take a 30-24 lead before Saint Martin’s scored the last six points of the first half to send the team’s into the halftime intermission tied at 30-30.
The two teams traded baskets and leads for the first nine minutes of the second half before Thompson drained his 3-pointer and the Saints pulled away from that point on. Saint Martin’s biggest lead was 87-71 with 14 seconds left in the game.
The big difference in the game was field goal shooting as the Nanooks were just 24 for 70 from the field for 34.3%, while the Saints connected on 34 pf 66 shots for 51.5%.
Saint Martin’s made 21 of 36 field goal attempts in the second half for 58.3%, while the Nanooks were just 14 of 38 for 36.8%.
Alaska senior guard Shadeed Shabazz led all scorers with 30 points but in wasn’t enough to overcame a balanced Saint Martin’s offensive attack that saw six players score in double figures. Shabazz also led the Nanooks with three steals, but had a team-high four turnovers.
Willie Thomas III added 13 points for the Nanooks, while Quin Barnard tallied 12 and Koby Huerta registered 10.
Coleman Sparling had game-highs of 18 rebounds and three assists for the Nanooks to go along with his seven points.
Alex Schumacher and Marky Adams led the Saints with 16 points apiece, while Kyle Greeley and Christian Haffner each tallied 14. Jaden Nielsen-Skinner scored 11 points and accounted for 10 of the Saints 18 assists. Thompson finished with 10 points.
The Nanooks will host their home opener on Dec. 18 in a non-conference game against Portland Bible College.
The Alaska men return to conference play with home games against Montana State-Billings and Seattle Pacific University on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, respectively. If the women don’t make up their games before then, they will play their conference opener against the same opponents as the first game of doubleheaders on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.