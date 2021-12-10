The Alaska Nanooks are home for the holidays with hopes of much happier times ahead after a rough start to the 2021-22 college hockey season.
The Nanooks, 1-11 on the season after playing 12 straight games against teams ranked in college hockey’s top 20, will entertain the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Engineers of Troy, New York, in four games over the next six nights at the Carlson Center.
The two teams square off at 7:07 p.m. tonight and Saturday, take a two-day break and go back at it at 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Nanooks split a season-opening series with Clarkson at the Carlson Center, but have come up short on the scoreboard in the past 10 games against ranked opponents at Nebraska-Omaha, at Clarkson, at Cornell, Nebraska-Omaha at home and at Minnesota-Duluth.
Four of those losses were in overtime, including 1-0 setbacks at Cornell and Minnesota-Duluth. The other overtime losses were 3-2 at Cornell and 3-2 at Nebraska-Omaha.
The four-game series against RPI will feature a different promotion each night.
There will be a Holiday Sweater Contest at tonight’s game and Saturday night’s contest will feature the Nanooks annual Teddy Bear Toss. Following Saturday night’s game the UAF Face-Off Club will host a Skate with the Nanooks and Cookie Social.
Tuesday night is the Nanooks will hold a canned food drive and Wednesday the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks college summer baseball team will be featured.
Details on the promotional events can be found at www.alaskananooks.com.
The Engineers bring a 7-8-2 overall record into the Carlson Center and they are 4-4-0 in the East Coast Athletic Conference. RPI is 5-5-1 at home and 2-3-1 on the road.
RPI has outscored its opponents 47-45 this season. RPI is averaging 2.72 goals per game, while allowing 2.61.
Ture Linden leads the Engineers offense with six goals and 10 assists for 16 points. TJ Walsh (2 goals, 8 assists) and Jake Johnson (1 goal, 9 assists) are next with 10 points apiece.
The Engineers top goaltender is Linden Marshall with a 7-7-2 record, 2.55 goals against average and .883 saves percentage.
Goals have been hard to come by for the Nanooks this season as five players – Brady Risk, Filip Fornaa Svennson, Roberts Kalkis, Jakob Breault and Didrik Henbrandt — lead the team with two goals apiece.
Risk and Fornaa Svennson each have two goals and five assists to lead the team with seven points apiece.
The Nanooks have only scored 16 goals in the first 12 games and have never scored more than two goals in a game.
Senior Gustavs Grigals has handled the bulk of the Nanooks goaltending chores posting a 1-9-0 record with a 2.98 goals against average and a .894 saves percentage.
Grigals didn’t play in the final game at Minnesota-Duluth two weeks ago because of an undisclosed injury. Backup Daniel Allin blanked Minnesota-Duluth in regulation but gave up a goal early in overtime as the Bulldogs posted a 1-0 win.
Clarkson and Cornell are the only opponents the Nanooks and Engineers have in common.
RPI defeated Clarkson 3-1, while the Nanooks lost three out their four meetings against the Golden Knights. RPI’s worst loss of the season was to Cornell by an 11-3 score. The Nanooks dropped a pair of overtime games at Cornell.